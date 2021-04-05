Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 12,667 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.88% of The New America High Income Fund worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000.

HYB stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

