Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,177 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 2,114.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $31.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.98.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

