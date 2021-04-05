Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Shares Up 6.1%

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.47. 7,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 302,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

Several research firms have issued reports on HARP. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $698.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 183,051 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $3,661,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,095,550 shares of company stock worth $22,061,136. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,773,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 230,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,161 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 51,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

