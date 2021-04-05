Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires New Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,412 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.57. 19,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.77. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,978 shares of company stock worth $35,025,351. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.