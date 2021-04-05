Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,429 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000. Broadcom accounts for about 0.3% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $483.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.56 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.