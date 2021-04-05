Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,757 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,683. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $193.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average is $166.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.