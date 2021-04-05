Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.5% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $550.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $341.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.93. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $252.93 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

