Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $16.88 or 0.00028635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $239.84 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,955.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,115.18 or 0.03587786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.64 or 0.00381034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.46 or 0.01074476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.62 or 0.00452243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.63 or 0.00420027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.88 or 0.00337339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00026477 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,206,784 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

