HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 342,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $56,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,508,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,393,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,079,000 after purchasing an additional 352,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $186.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.92 and a 200-day moving average of $158.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.74 and a 1 year high of $194.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.