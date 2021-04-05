H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,382 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,211,000 after acquiring an additional 214,299 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,470,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 54,296 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 130,213 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HEES opened at $37.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.20 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $38.90.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

