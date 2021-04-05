Head-To-Head Contrast: Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) versus Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kimco Realty and Broadstone Net Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.16 billion 7.18 $410.61 million $1.47 13.06 Broadstone Net Lease N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Broadstone Net Lease.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kimco Realty and Broadstone Net Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 1 5 10 0 2.56 Broadstone Net Lease 0 0 7 0 3.00

Kimco Realty currently has a consensus target price of $15.58, indicating a potential downside of 18.87%. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.32%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and Broadstone Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 83.81% 17.35% 8.01% Broadstone Net Lease N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Kimco Realty pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Broadstone Net Lease has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Kimco Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Broadstone Net Lease on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 627 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

