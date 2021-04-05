Head-To-Head Review: Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of The First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of The First of Long Island shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The First of Long Island has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and The First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 21.32% 5.83% 0.83% The First of Long Island 26.67% 10.78% 1.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sterling Bancorp and The First of Long Island, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 1 6 0 2.86 The First of Long Island 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.74%. The First of Long Island has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.28%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than The First of Long Island.

Dividends

Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. The First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Sterling Bancorp pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The First of Long Island pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sterling Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The First of Long Island has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. The First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and The First of Long Island’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $1.33 billion 3.39 $427.04 million $2.07 11.28 The First of Long Island $154.46 million 3.27 $41.56 million $1.75 12.15

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than The First of Long Island. Sterling Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The First of Long Island, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats The First of Long Island on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector finance, and commercial real estate, such as multi-family loans; residential and commercial mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. The company also engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 76 full-service retail and commercial financial centers in the New York Metro Market and the New York Suburban Market. Sterling Bancorp was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, small business administration loans, commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposits, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as online mortgage origination, drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 46 branches, including 19 branches in Nassau, 17 in Suffolk, 6 in Queens, 3 in Brooklyn, and 1 in Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

