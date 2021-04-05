Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 274,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 154,476 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $43,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,519,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5,982.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,786 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,100 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Shares of NXPI opened at $208.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $72.86 and a one year high of $209.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.