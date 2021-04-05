Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $37.07 Million Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,070,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 40,853.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 815,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 817,061 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 8,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

