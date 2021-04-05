Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 384,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $65,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

