Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €110.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €95.00 ($111.76).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €95.20 ($112.00) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €88.16 and a 200-day moving average of €89.06. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.