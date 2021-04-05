Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTBK. Raymond James increased their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.33. 11,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,319. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $738.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

