HEROcoin Price Hits $0.0439 on Top Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 191.8% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $10.89 million and approximately $986,329.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00053133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.09 or 0.00676906 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00071667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028710 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

