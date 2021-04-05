Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 312 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Heron Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.2% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.18. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

