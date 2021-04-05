Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HKMPF. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Peel Hunt lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $30.50 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

