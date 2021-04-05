Hive (HIVE) Market Cap Reaches $295.44 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Hive has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $295.44 million and approximately $41.21 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001263 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000769 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002829 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001830 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 391,896,832 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.