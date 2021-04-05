Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth about $2,423,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,756,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,349,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encore Wire stock opened at $68.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $73.29.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $380.82 million for the quarter. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

