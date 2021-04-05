Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in National Instruments by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Instruments by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 275,229 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NATI. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

NATI stock opened at $44.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.