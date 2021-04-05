Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 6,252 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Northwest Natural worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of NWN opened at $53.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.67%.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $72,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,866 shares of company stock valued at $179,508. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.