HSBC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

HSBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLFPF. Barclays raised Standard Life Aberdeen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SLFPF opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

