Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,029 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,065,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,069,000 after purchasing an additional 621,334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 553,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after buying an additional 440,348 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 705,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after buying an additional 412,816 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,311,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,137,000 after buying an additional 289,570 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,898,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

