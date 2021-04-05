Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $67.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $68.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

