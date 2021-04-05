Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $193.54

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $193.54 and last traded at $191.86, with a volume of 129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.17.

Get Hubbell alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.78.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Hubbell by 10,459.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 3,559,905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,874,000 after buying an additional 44,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,549,000 after buying an additional 48,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,591,000 after buying an additional 425,477 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Hubbell by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after buying an additional 596,481 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.