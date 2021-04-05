Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after buying an additional 4,821,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,703 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.20. 194,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,330,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

