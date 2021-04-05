Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 220,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in American International Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

American International Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,988. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

