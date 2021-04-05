Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.39). Humanigen posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 410%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $7.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. National Securities began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 119,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $1,909,600.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,632,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,232,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 570,343 shares of company stock worth $10,818,028 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,818,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,459,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HGEN traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.32. 1,700,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,854. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

