ichi.farm (ICHI) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00076700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.67 or 0.00300214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00098313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.05 or 0.00777374 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 114.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028614 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

