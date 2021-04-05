Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $32,301.72 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of INCY traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,384. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.12. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $73.51 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

