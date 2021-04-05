Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDEXY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.72. 205,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,747. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 1.22.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

