Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.73

Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.73 and last traded at $105.32, with a volume of 58100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CL King upped their target price on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Innospec by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 3.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Innospec by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Innospec by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

