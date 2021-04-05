Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.08). Inseego posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis.

INSG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

NASDAQ:INSG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,462. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $992.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Inseego by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

