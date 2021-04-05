Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CAO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $597,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $597,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Douglas Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $729,500.00.

CORT stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.14. 262,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,495. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.80 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

