Insider Selling: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marcel Gani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $14.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,914. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.36 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $329.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

