Insider Selling: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Insider Sells 249,437 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) insider Mark D. Griffin sold 249,437 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $8,231,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,700,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TLS stock traded up $1.90 on Monday, reaching $37.22. 67,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,894. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $59,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $42,853,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $17,731,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $13,644,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $12,757,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on TLS shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

