Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells 1,116 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.10, for a total transaction of $384,015.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 19th, George Hu sold 7,652 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $3,252,100.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 16th, George Hu sold 7,618 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.78, for a total transaction of $3,296,918.04.
  • On Thursday, February 11th, George Hu sold 2,174 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.98, for a total transaction of $932,602.52.
  • On Tuesday, February 9th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 6th, George Hu sold 9,082 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $2,988,795.38.
  • On Monday, January 4th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.53, for a total transaction of $1,677,650.00.

NYSE TWLO opened at $352.04 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $375.35 and a 200-day moving average of $334.72.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,552,000 after acquiring an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,526,000 after acquiring an additional 336,287 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,167,000 after acquiring an additional 210,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit