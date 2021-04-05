Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells 1,116 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.10, for a total transaction of $384,015.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, George Hu sold 7,652 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $3,252,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, George Hu sold 7,618 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.78, for a total transaction of $3,296,918.04.

On Thursday, February 11th, George Hu sold 2,174 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.98, for a total transaction of $932,602.52.

On Tuesday, February 9th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, George Hu sold 9,082 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $2,988,795.38.

On Monday, January 4th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.53, for a total transaction of $1,677,650.00.

NYSE TWLO opened at $352.04 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $375.35 and a 200-day moving average of $334.72.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,552,000 after acquiring an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,526,000 after acquiring an additional 336,287 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,167,000 after acquiring an additional 210,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

