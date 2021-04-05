Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Sells $151,730.46 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,704.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Karyn Smith sold 4,546 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total transaction of $1,970,418.24.

On Friday, January 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $602,234.70.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $352.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.72. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.25 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $291,337,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after buying an additional 676,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.