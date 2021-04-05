Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Sells $151,730.46 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,704.00.
- On Friday, February 19th, Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00.
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Karyn Smith sold 4,546 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total transaction of $1,970,418.24.
- On Friday, January 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 6th, Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $602,234.70.
NYSE:TWLO opened at $352.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.72. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.25 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $291,337,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after buying an additional 676,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
