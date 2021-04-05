INT Trading 98.1% Higher Over Last Week (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, INT has traded up 98.1% against the U.S. dollar. INT has a total market capitalization of $10.08 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00053664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00019975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00677689 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00072334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028819 BTC.

About INT

INT (INT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

Buying and Selling INT

