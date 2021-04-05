Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV)’s stock price traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.35. 2,248,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 6,007,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 3.32.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INTV)

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

