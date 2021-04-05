Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.36 and last traded at $14.44. 3,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 10,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

