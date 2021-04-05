International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Holdings Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $180,913,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after purchasing an additional 701,526 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $138.85 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.32 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

