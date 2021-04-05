Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of VKI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.82. 123,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,072. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.