Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VCV traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 41,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,347. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $13.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

