Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 14,147 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 580% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,080 call options.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.55. 6,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,281. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 52-week low of $69.06 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXC. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter worth $5,613,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 43,556 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 855.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 34,168 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter worth $368,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

