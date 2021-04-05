Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.11

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 58006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.31%.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $67,920,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,488,000 after purchasing an additional 838,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,944,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit