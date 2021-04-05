Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 7,416 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 871% compared to the average daily volume of 764 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. Cowen raised their price target on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

AL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Air Lease by 12.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

